Tatum (wrist) is off the Celtics' injury report in advance of Monday's game in Orlando, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After logging 48 minutes in the Celtics' overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday, Tatum was listed as out in advance of Boston's eventual 106-104 win over Toronto on Saturday due to left wrist soreness. His absence from the injury report one day later seems to suggest that he may have sat out Saturday's game more for maintenance-related reasons rather than out of concern about the injury, so Tatum should be ready to go Monday without any restrictions. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, however, so it's possible that Tatum is a candidate to rest Tuesday, when Boston continues its tour of Florida with a game in Miami.