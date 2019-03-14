Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Cleared to play
Tatum (shoulder) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Kings, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Tatum was questionable coming in after he missed Monday's loss to the Clippers, but he's been on track to play since going through practice Wednesday. Expect the second-year player to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup.
