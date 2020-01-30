Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Cleared with minutes restriction
Tatum will play Thursday against the Warriors but will be on a minutes restriction, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
After missing three consecutive games due to a groin strain, Tatum will make his return to the court. A minutes restriction makes him a risky DFS play Thursday, but he'll presumably ramp up to his usual workload fairly soon. Still, in the five games that he's seen fewer than 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 25.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
