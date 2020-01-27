Celtics' Jayson Tatum: 'Close' to returning

Coach Brad Stevens said Sunday that Tatum (groin) is "close" to making his return to game action, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Tatum was held out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, as well as Friday's game in Orlando, but the hope is that he can get back on the floor for Tuesday's matchup with the Heat. The Celtics started all three of Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown on Sunday with Tatum out.