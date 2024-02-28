Tatum provided 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-99 win over the 76ers.

Tatum finished just two assists away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and the star forward continues to make a substantial impact on both ends of the court for a red-hot Boston team. Tatum has been on a tear of late, averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in February.