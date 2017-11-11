Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Co-leads team in scoring in return
Tatum (ankle) produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Friday's 90-87 win over the Hornets.
Tatum battled through his sore ankle to co-lead the Celtics in scoring on a night when they came in missing Al Horford (concussion) and lost Kyrie Irving less than two minutes into the contest due to an errant elbow in the part of teammate Aron Baynes. The rookie continues to demonstrate his NBA readiness, as he's shot at least 50 percent in five of six November games, posting double-digit point totals in all of those contests. Although his rebounds have tailed off the last two games -- the first in which he played only nine minutes due to his injury -- Tatum has generally been solid on that front as well, hauling in at least four boards in 10 of his first 13 outings. While the Celtics had apparently planned to move Tatum to the second unit once Marcus Morris made his season debut, the 2017 first-round pick appears to have solidified his hold on the starting power forward job for the time being, shifting Morris to small forward in the process.
