Tatum recorded 30 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 45 minutes during Friday's 111-103 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum carried the Celtics on offense with an efficient scoring performance, but his efforts were not enough to carry Boston to victory and now everything will be decided in a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday. He had a woeful performance in Game 3 in which he scored 10 points (3-14 FG), but the former Duke product has been outstanding during the rest of the series. He's averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the Eastern Conference Finals.