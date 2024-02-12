Tatum supplied 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the Heat.

Tatum is one of the best offensive forces in the league, and while he's considered an elite player due to his scoring prowess alone, he can also contribute in other categories and impact the game in more than just one way. The star forward has yet to record a triple-double this season, but he's been flirting with that mark in recent games. Over his five outings in February, he's averaging 27.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.