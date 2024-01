Tatum produced 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 loss to the Thunder.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting performance Tuesday, but his final stat line was still impressive, as he finished just two assists away from posting his first triple-double of the campaign. Tatum remains an elite performer in a star-studded offense and has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last five appearances.