Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Confirmed starter Tuesday
Tatum will start during Tuesday's season-opener against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, since it was all but confirmed Sunday after it was determined that Marcus Morris (knee) will probably be sidelined for the first week of the season. Regardless, this will be a big test for the No. 3 overall pick in this summer's draft. The team isn't as deep as they were last season, so it seems likely Tatum will hover around true starter's minutes at both forward spots. It could be worth holding off on picking him up in year-long leagues until we find out what his true role is when the team is healthy, but he could certainly make a viable DFS play while Morris remains out.
