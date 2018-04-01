Tatum had 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 victory over Toronto.

Tatum was excellent in the victory Saturday, although he did fail to offer any defensive stats. This was a huge win for the Celtics, defeating the East-leading Raptors, flaunting their credentials, even without Kyrie Irving (knee). Tatum has stepped up since Irving went down and looks set for a strong finish to the season.