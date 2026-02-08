Tatum (Achilles) has progressed to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmages against the coaching staff, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is not a big update by any means, but fantasy managers will take what they can get at this point. Tatum remains without a timetable to return, and there's been conflicting reports as to whether or not he will attempt a return this season. It's very clear that the Celtics won't bring him back until Tatum is 100 percent confident in his Achilles, and if that means sitting out until 2026-27, then that's what the franchise will allow.