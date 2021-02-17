Tatum scored 21 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets.

Tatum managed to rack up strong counting stats, though he failed to score efficiently. He admitted to reporters on Tuesday that he was feeling lingering effects after recovering from COVID-19, perhaps part of the reason he's shot 38.7 percent from the field across his last nine games. Otherwise his line has been solid, as he's averaged 23.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals in the same nine-contest span.