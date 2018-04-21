Tatum supplied 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Boston's 116-92 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Following a forgettable 2-for-9 effort in Game 2 that generated just four points, Tatum bounced back his second double-digit scoring effort of the season. Tatum's scoring total was second on the starting five behind Al Horford and third overall on the team for the night. He'll look to play another pivotal role when the Celtics try to bounce back in Sunday's Game 4.