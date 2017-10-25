Tatum tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during a 110-89 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Tatum turned in the best performance of his extremely young career on Tuesday, as he contributed across the stat sheet and also had his highest point total. He will continue to receive plenty of minutes of the season, so Tatum has a good chance to be one of the top rookie performers this season. He is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game through his first four NBA contests.