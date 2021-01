Tatum (COVID-19) will do on-court work Wednesday and has a 50-50 chance of playing Friday against the 76ers, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum hasn't played since Jan. 8 after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's on the verge of a return, which could come as soon as Friday. If he's cleared to play, there's a chance he'll be on a minutes restriction for conditioning reasons. Tatum's return will likely mean fewer minutes for Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams and Javonte Green.