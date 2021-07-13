Tatum will not play in Team USA's exhibition against Argentina on Tuesday because of right knee soreness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The forward is currently considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Friday in an exhibition rematch against Australia. Tatum struggled a bit in Monday's loss to the Aussies, shooting just 4-for-12 from the field while missing all six of his attempts from beyond the arc.
