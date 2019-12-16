Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dealing with sinus infection
Tatum is dealing with a sinus infection, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Tatum was at practice Monday, but he told reporters he's feeling less than 100 percent. Considering the Celtics don't play until Wednesday, however, it's rather unlikely that Tatum ends up missing time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...