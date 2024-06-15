Tatum chipped in 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 122-84 loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics had a dreadful showing on both ends of the court Friday and not only couldn't complete the sweep, but they suffered one of the most lopsided defeats in the history of the NBA Finals. Tatum didn't have a good shooting performance, but his 15-point output aligned with the numbers he'd been posting in previous contests during the last few games with the exception of his 31-point effort in Game 3. Tatum and the rest of the Celtics must bounce back to close the series Monday at home.