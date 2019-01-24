Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Decent shooting night in win
Tatum tallied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.
Tatum knocked down just under 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field in a 125-103 win at home. Even with Kyrie Irving (illness) out of the lineup, Tatum failed to see much of an increase in point production. He's averaging 14.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg over his previous contests following Wednesday's tilt.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drops 19 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Racks up 34 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Puts up 20 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Inefficient shooting in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in loss to Spurs•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...