Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Decent shooting night in win

Tatum tallied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Tatum knocked down just under 50.0 percent of his attempts from the field in a 125-103 win at home. Even with Kyrie Irving (illness) out of the lineup, Tatum failed to see much of an increase in point production. He's averaging 14.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg over his previous contests following Wednesday's tilt.