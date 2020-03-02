Play

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Deemed questionable

Tatum (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Tatum's status for Tuesday's game is up in the air after an illness kept him from practicing Monday. The Celtics will likely wait and see how he feels during morning shootaround before providing another update regarding his availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories