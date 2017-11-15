Tatum provided 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Nets.

The rookie is making it look easy. With stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford absorbing defensive attention, Tatum has leveraged his length for smooth drives to the bucket mixed with occasional clutch threes. The 19-year-old looks like a great fit for coach Brad Steven's system, helping Boston cruise to 13 straight wins. Next up, will Tatum shine versus the world champion Warriors on Thursday? We'll see. Despite the baby face smile, Tatum has a played like a veteran during these first 15 games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 made threes per game while shooting 50% from the field.