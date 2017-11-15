Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Delivers effortless 19 points in Tuesday's win
Tatum provided 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Nets.
The rookie is making it look easy. With stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford absorbing defensive attention, Tatum has leveraged his length for smooth drives to the bucket mixed with occasional clutch threes. The 19-year-old looks like a great fit for coach Brad Steven's system, helping Boston cruise to 13 straight wins. Next up, will Tatum shine versus the world champion Warriors on Thursday? We'll see. Despite the baby face smile, Tatum has a played like a veteran during these first 15 games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 made threes per game while shooting 50% from the field.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Co-leads team in scoring in return•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will start Friday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Warming up with intent to play•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable against Hornets•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Good news from X-rays, MRI on tap•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Set for tests Thursday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.