Tatum ended with 31 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Magic.

Tatum managed to make his way to the free-throw line with ease Friday evening, marking his most attempts of December. He scored 10 of his 31 points in the final period, shooting 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-5 from the charity stripe while tacking on three boards and a steal. Tatum continues to put together a solid month, posting 26.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals in eight December appearances.