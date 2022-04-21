Tatum generated 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one block over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 114-107 Game 2 win in Boston.

Despite early shooting woes, Tatum found ways to help the Celtics get the win. His ten dimes matched his high for the season. Tatum also hit a clutch late-game three-pointer over Goran Dragic that essentially sealed the win for Boston. And Tatum was part of a team defense approach that held Kevin Durant to 4-of-17 shooting and zero second-half buckets. The series now heads to Brooklyn, with Game 3 on Saturday night.