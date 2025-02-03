Tatum finished Sunday's 118-110 win over Philadelphia with 35 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes.

It was another outstanding performance in the assists department by Tatum, who set a new season high with 11 dimes after dishing out 10 during Friday's win over New Orleans. Prior to Sunday's action, Tatum had shot just 39.5 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep over his previous nine games, so it was also encouraging to see the All-Star forward put forth an efficient night shooting the ball to lead the Celtics to a comeback win.