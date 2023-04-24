Tatum logged 31 points (8-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Despite struggling from three early, Tatum still topped 30 points for the first time during the opening-round series. He also blocked at least three shots for just the third time all season. Through the first four playoff matchups against Atlanta, Tatum has averaged 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals with 44/40/87 shooting splits.