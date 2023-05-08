Tatum ended Sunday's 116-115 overtime loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal over 47 minutes.

Tatum led the team in scoring and rebounds while finishing two boards shy of a 20-point, 20-rebound game. Tatum, who hauled in a playoff-high rebound total, has posted at least 20 points, 10 boards and five assists in three of the four games this series.