Tatum closed Tuesday's 119-106 win over the Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

Tatum put forth an all-around showing in Tuesday's Game 2, leading all Celtics players in scoring, threes made and rebounds en route to posting the lone double-double for Boston. Tatum has tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in two straight postseason appearances.