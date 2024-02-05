Tatum closed with 34 points (12-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Tatum caught fire before halftime and extended Boston's lead to 20 points after a lackadaisical start to the game. The All-Star starter has averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while posting 50.7/41.4/85.4 shooting splits over his last seven contests.