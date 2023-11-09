Tatum supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to the 76ers.

Tatum led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds and assists while finishing as the lone Celtics player with a double-double. Tatum's 15 boards marked his highest total of the young season, having hauled in 10 or more rebounds in four of his seven outings. He also notched a season-high assist mark in the loss, handing out five or more dimes in two games this year.