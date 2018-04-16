Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Game 1 win
Tatum scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 44 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.
Four different Celtic players scored 20 or more points in the victory, while Tatum fell just short in his first career playoff game, The 20-year-old only had four double-doubles in the regular season, so unless Tuesday's Game 2 also goes to OT, don't expect a repeat performance from Tatum.
