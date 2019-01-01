Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in loss to Spurs
Tatum scored 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to the Spurs.
Despite his struggles from beyond the arc, Tatum still recorded his fourth double-double, tying his total from his rookie season. The 20-year-old forward is still developing as a player and, while he isn't posting true breakout numbers due to the wealth of talent around him in the Celtics' lineup, his production has taken a step forward as a sophomore, and his future remains extremely bright.
