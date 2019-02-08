Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in one-point loss
Tatum finished with 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers.
Tatum's long-term future with the Celtics is uncertain amid rumors that the Pelicans view him as a centerpiece in a potential Anthony Davis deal this summer, but for now, he'll continue to serve as an efficient scoring complement to Kyrie Irving while he remains with Boston. Since a six-point dud Jan. 28 against the Nets, Tatum has bounced back nicely with averages of 18.2 points (on 52.3 percent shooting from the field), 6.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 triple and 0.8 steals in 30.8 minutes over his last five outings.
