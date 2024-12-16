Tatum contributed 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Wizards.

The 26-year-old forward missed the Celtics' prior game, and two of the previous four, while dealing with a sore right knee, but Tatum looked pretty healthy Sunday as he delivered his 12th double-double of the season, including four straight and five in his last six appearances. If there's evidence that Tatum is not at 100 percent right now, it's coming at the defensive end of the court, as he's gone three straight games without recording either a steal or a block -- an uncharacteristic dry spell for a player who's averaged at least 1.0 steals a game every season of his career.