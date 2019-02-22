Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Thursday's loss

Tatum had 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Bucks.

Tatum has posted a double-double in three of the last six games, giving him twice as many double-doubles through 59 appearances this season (eight) as he managed across 80 games last season (four). Apart from minor dips in field goal and three-point shooting percentages and a stagnant steals average, Tatum has improved his statistical contributions across every category. As such, the sophomore forward remains a strong option across all formats.