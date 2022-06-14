Tatum closed Monday's 104-94 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes.

Tatum had arguably his best game of the Finals thus far, posting a double-double and shooting 50 percent from the field for the first time in the series. He led Boston in scoring, triples and boards and tied for the team lead with four assists. However, only one other Celtic (Marcus Smart) reached 20 points, and Boston now heads into Game 6 needing a win to stay alive in the series.