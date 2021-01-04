Tatum provided 24 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 12 assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots across 37 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Pistons.

Tatum compiled 52 total points in the weekend split against Detroit. Although the team is 4-3 after two weeks of games, Tatum and Jaylen Brown form one of the most reliable fantasy duos in the league at the moment. Kemba Walker's eventual return will probably affect both of their totals, but the two Duke products will still provide plenty of gas for the team's offensive engine.