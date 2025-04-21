Tatum logged 17 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum recorded another double-double, helping the Celtics to a relatively comfortable Game 1 victory. Despite struggling on the offensive end, Tatum managed to chip in across the board, something he has been able to do with more consistency this season. The teams will meet again in Game 2 on Wednesday, with Boston looking to take a stranglehold on the series.