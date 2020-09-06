Tatum notched 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's Game 4 loss against the Raptors.

Tatum has topped the 20-point mark in three of four games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Raptors, and he has also grabbed at least eight boards in every contest during that stretch. Tatum should remain as Boston's main scoring threat and his value will get a sizable boost if he can also supplement those scoring efforts with other stats across the board. He is averaging 23.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the current series against Toronto.