Tatum ended Sunday's 105-92 loss to Oklahoma City with 26 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 39 minutes.

Tatum recorded his 14th outing with double-digit points and boards, leading the Celtics in scoring in a losing effort. The superstar also logged his 10th consecutive outing with 20 or more points, though he has struggled with efficiency of late, shooting 38.9 percent from the field over his last two appearances. Tatum is averaging a career-high 5.5 assists per game over 33 regular-season appearances; however, he dished out a season-low mark against a talented Thunder defense Sunday.