Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in loss
Tatum finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 35 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.
Tatum produced his second straight double-double after posting a couple of duds in Games 1 and 2 of this series. His inconsistencies are a major concern, and the recent outburst in production has come on just a little late, currently down 3-1 to Milwaukee.
