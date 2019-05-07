Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in loss

Tatum finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 35 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Tatum produced his second straight double-double after posting a couple of duds in Games 1 and 2 of this series. His inconsistencies are a major concern, and the recent outburst in production has come on just a little late, currently down 3-1 to Milwaukee.