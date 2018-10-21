Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in narrow victory
Tatum had 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.
Tatum once again led the Celtics in scoring, finishing with 24 points to go with 14 rebounds. He has been the Celtics most consistent player across the opening week and has put to rest any concerns that he would struggle in the new-look offense. Gordon Hayward (rest) sat this one out and the result was closer than a lot of people would have predicted. Tatum put the team on his back and solidified himself as one of the lead dogs on the team. He will get the night off before hosting the Magic in what should be an easier encounter and another opportunity for the sophomore to flaunt his wares.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Five TO's in loss to Raptors•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Boston's leading scorer in opening night win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Efficient in preseason win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Starting preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Not participating in Summer League•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Lone bright spot in ECF Game 7 loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...