Tatum had 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.

Tatum once again led the Celtics in scoring, finishing with 24 points to go with 14 rebounds. He has been the Celtics most consistent player across the opening week and has put to rest any concerns that he would struggle in the new-look offense. Gordon Hayward (rest) sat this one out and the result was closer than a lot of people would have predicted. Tatum put the team on his back and solidified himself as one of the lead dogs on the team. He will get the night off before hosting the Magic in what should be an easier encounter and another opportunity for the sophomore to flaunt his wares.