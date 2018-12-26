Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in overtime victory

Tatum finished with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the 76ers.

Tatum was excellent for the Celtics on Tuesday, putting up production across the board in the overtime win. After a stretch of struggling to get to the free-throw line, Tatum has managed to get to there almost six times per game over the past six games. This is just another step in the right direction for the sophomore who continues to be an excellent fantasy producer on a nightly basis.