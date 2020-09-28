Tatum finished with 24 points (9-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 loss to the Heat.

Tatum filled out the boxscore but unfortunately, didn't bring his scoring shoes, going just 9-of-26 from the floor as the Celtics were bundled out of the playoffs. His ability to contribute in other areas even when the shooting is not there puts him in good standing heading into next season. He has quickly ascended to superstar status and is likely to be a fringe first-round selection across most formats come draft season.