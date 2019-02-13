Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win

Tatum posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 34 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Tatum recorded his seventh double-double of the season and second in his past three games. While continuing to provide steady scoring and rebounding numbers, Tatum's stepped up his defensive production recently and is averaging 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks over his past five games.