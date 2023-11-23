Tatum notched 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over the Bucks.

Despite battling an illness, Tatum delivered a strong enough performance to secure a victory against a fellow Eastern Conference contender. The MVP candidate has recorded a double-double in back-to-back games and seven times over his first 15 appearances. Tatum is averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.