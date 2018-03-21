Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win over Thunder
Tatum scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 win over the Thunder.
Tatum was a star performer on the night, leading his team in scoring as he dropped in 23 points for the second consecutive game. He rounded out his first double-double since Jan. 21 by tying his highest rebounding total of the season. Tatum could carry additional burden down the stretch with multiple teammates currently sidelined, and this performance should help indicate that he's ready to step up.
