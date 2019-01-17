Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-doubles in win

Tatum amassed 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block in 31 minutes Wednesday against Toronto.

Tatum recorded his fifth double-double of the season, although he did little besides score and rebound Wednesday. The second-year forward's failed to take a leap this season, although he's made steady, if modest, improvements across the board. Notably, Tatum's shooting percentages are slightly down from a year ago, although he's still shooting a solid 45.1 percent form the field, 37.3 percent from three and 84.1 percent from the line on the year. He's putting up 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in his last five contests.