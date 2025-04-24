Tatum (wrist) has been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tatum is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Celtics with the superstar forward nursing a right wrist injury. If he is ultimately ruled out for Game 3, the Celtics will likely turn to Al Horford to take his spot in the starting lineup once again alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt. Sam Hauser will also likely get more time on the floor in Orlando.