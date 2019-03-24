Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Doubtful for Sunday

Tatum (back) is considered doubtful For Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Tatum took a hard fall late in Saturday's loss to Charlotte, and the Celtics will likely keep him out on the second game of a back-to-back. The second-year wing hasn't been ruled out yet, however, so look for a more definitive update closer to game time.

