Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Doubtful for Sunday
Tatum (back) is considered doubtful For Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Tatum took a hard fall late in Saturday's loss to Charlotte, and the Celtics will likely keep him out on the second game of a back-to-back. The second-year wing hasn't been ruled out yet, however, so look for a more definitive update closer to game time.
